Institutions shouldn’t do real estate business: IHC

On Monday, Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah has said that it can’t be stated categorically that ministries and the institutions working under them cannot run real estate business as it will be considered a clash of interests, Daily Times reported.

The Islamabad High Court was hearing a case in Islamabad against the real estate business conducted by the ministries and the institutions working under them.

The IHC directed the attorney general of Pakistan to complete his arguments in this case till the next hearing so that the court could declared its verdict.

The court questioned whether the government-controlled institutions could directly or indirectly conduct some business or not. Isn’t it the clash of interests, it asked?

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah briefied the court that complying with its order, he would send a summary regarding this matter to the cabinet this week.

The IHC CJ rebuked the deputy AG saying why the government did not do things on its own. Why the court always has to pass an order, he added.

Justice Minallah said the court would decide the case according to law. He said while deciding on the criminal appeals, it emerged that the state itself gave protection to the criminals. He stated that the state itself was involved in crimes.

The court reminded the deputy AG that the matter involved basic human rights. After that, the court adjourned the case till Jan 17.