Record increase in fish sales in Sindh

The sale of fish witnessed a record increase during the current winter in the local markets of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Ghotki, and other districts of the northern Sindh.

The demand for fish in the region has increased due to the decrease in temperature during the two weeks. The sale of different kinds of fish including Dambra, Rohu, Mahasher, Thela fish, Salmon, Silver, and common Carp, has increased as people throng to fish sale points all over the districts.

Fish sale remained five times high this winter as compared to past mainly owing to its affordable prices,” President Fishmarket Sukkur Qurban Ali Mirani said while talking to APP here on Thursday. Commenting on low prices, he said that a number of fish sellers directly purchased fish from farms of Shiakrpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot, and Sukkur districts instead of the wholesale market, passing on the price benefit to the consumers.

Khalid Hussain, the owner of a fish shop at Sukkur fish market, who is in this business for the last 18 years, informed that his business always peaks during the winter. “I earned three to four times high this winter as people preferred to eat fish due to its affordable prices,” he added.

Another fish stall-holder at Barrage road Sukkur, retail prices of different kinds of fish like Dambro remained between Rs400-650, per Kilogram.