Verstappen wins ‘insane’ first world title on last lap

ABU DHABI: Max Verstappen became the first Dutchman ever to win the Formula One world championship title when he won a dramatic season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, leaving Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes shell-shocked. Just as it seemed Hamilton was heading for his eighth world title, Verstappen took advantage of a crash by Nicholas Latifi that effectively set up a one-lap dash for the title. Verstappen and Hamilton, who began the race level on points, started that lap wheel to wheel but the 24-year-old Red Bull driver pulled away to take the chequered flag. It was a compelling end to a championship for the ages, played out over 22 spell-binding acts. Hamilton had been coasting towards bettering Michael Schumacher’s seven world crowns, prompting Red Bull team principal Christian Horner to say: “We need a miracle.” It came in the unlikely shape of Latifi, who crashed his Williams, with Verstappen promptly pitting for fresh tyres.

When racing resumed for the 58th and closing lap at the Yas Marina circuit Verstappen barged past Hamilton to take the chequered flag, sparking joy on the Red Bull pitwall and fury at Mercedes. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff later lodged an appeal over the result, claiming the rules governing safety car procedures had been breached. As the stewards considered that protest, Verstappen was revelling in his new status as world champion. “It’s insane,” he said. “My goal when I was little was to be a Formula One driver. You dream of podiums and victories. But when they tell you that you are world champion, it’s incredible.” Hamilton was magnanimous in defeat, embracing his nemesis and saying: “Congratulations to Max and his team”. The 36-year-old Briton added: “We gave it everything this last part of the season and never gave up, that’s the most important thing.” The deposed champion’s father Anthony was then seen congratulating both Verstappen and the freshly-minted champion’s father Jos, himself a former F1 driver. Verstappen and Hamilton had approached the winner-takes-all denouement in the desert level on points. It was the first time two title rivals had been in that position since 1974 when Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni were neck and neck going into the final race. Fittingly the title protagonists filled the front row, Verstappen on pole after a flying lap in qualifying. But Hamilton got off to a blinding start, beating Verstappen to the first bend. The Dutch driver lunged to reclaim the lead on Turn Seven, forcing his arch-rival off the track. The Briton rejoined in front, but the race stewards controversially decided no investigation was necessary, sparking incredulity in the Red Bull enclosure.