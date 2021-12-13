Lahore Open Polo Championship Coca Cola, HN Polo and RD-MP score wins

LAHORE: Coca Cola, HN Polo and Rijas Development-Master Paints emerged victorious in the Lahore Open Polo Championship at the Lahore Polo Club Ground here on Sunday. A good number of polo lovers present on the occasion to witness the high-quality polo on offer. The first match of the day was superbly contested between Coca Cola and Newage Cables-Rizvi’s. And after a tough battle, Coca Cola emerged triumphant 6-4. Tomas Reinoso was hero of the day from the winning team as he fired in fabulous five goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar struck one. From the losing side, Tomas Marin Moreno and Adnan Jalil Azam banged in a brace each. The second match of the day was dominated by HN Polo, who outpaced Guard Group 9-4. Ali Arshad played superb polo and emerged as star of the day from HN Polo, as he hammered five fantastic goals while he was ably assisted by phenomenal Raja Sami Ullah, who contributed with a classic quartet. From Guard Group, Muhammad Reza banged in a brace while Taimur Ali Malik and Naveed Sheikh struck one goal apiece. The third and last match of the day proved to be a nail-biting encounter, where Rijas Development-Master Paints defeated BN-Diamond Paints by a narrow margin 6-5. It was team work and collective effort of Mannuel Carranza, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Sufi Muhammad Amir, who pumped in two goals each and helped Rijas Development-Master Paints win the encounter 6-5. From BN-Diamond Paints, Ahmed Ali Tiwana smashed in four goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan scored one goal.













