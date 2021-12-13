Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh improves to 3-0

LOS ANGELES: Nico Ali Walsh won his third fight of 2021 with a majority decision over the previously unbeaten Reyes Sanchez in a non-title middleweight fight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. Ali Walsh, the grandson of Muhammad Ali, has been busy in the ring since turning pro four months ago. He improved to 3-0 by winning the four-round fight on two of the three judges’ scorecards. One judge gave Ali Walsh all the rounds while another scored it even, 38-38. The third judge had it 39-38. Ali Walsh said he was thrilled to be fighting in the iconic arena where his grandfather battled Joe Frazier for the heavyweight championship in March 1971. “It is amazing,” the 21-year-old Ali Walsh said. “This (Garden) is a piece of history. Just to be in here, let alone fighting here, is a big honor.” Ali Walsh beat Jordan Weeks by a TKO in his pro debut in August in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Two months later he won by another TKO over James Westley in Atlanta.













