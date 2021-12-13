I already felt married when I met Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: Minal Khan

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram may have gotten married in September but for Minal, it feels like she’s been married to him since they met.

The couple, who have been making waves since they went public with their romance last year, were recently a part of a fashion show and in a snippet from a quick chat with an online news outlet, opened up about marital bliss.

When asked if there’s any difference in life before and after marriage, Minal said, “I think it’s nice, it’s fun. I already felt married when I met him so it’s the same.”

Ahsan also echoed her sentiments when asked how he feels after getting married, saying, “It feels great!”

The couple first announced their engagement in May, before finally getting married in September.