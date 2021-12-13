Afghanistan facing a difficult situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday urged the nation to stand united to thwart the designs of enemy forces that were bent upon creating unrest and instability in the country. Addressing the concluding session of three-day 708th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam in Multan, he said anti-Pakistan elements were trying to economically strangle Pakistan through their geo-strategic agenda. Qureshi said, “Many forces don’t want to see prosperity in Pakistan” and urged the masses to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy by forging unity among their ranks.

He said the growing trend of Islamophobia was dangerous and poisonous for peace and declared that unity was the need of the hour.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan had a very important geo-strategic position in the region. He said many forces were persecuting innocent Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine. Qureshi said Afghanistan was facing a difficult situation, adding that sustainable peace in Afghanistan was not only a desire, but also a top priority for sake of regional peace.

He said stability and peace in Afghanistan would mean stability and prosperity of Pakistan. He said Pakistan had invited foreign ministers of Muslim countries for holding a comprehensive discussion on Afghanistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for prosperity and lasting peace in Afghanistan. Qureshi said, “We have relaxed the visa policy for India, while India has banned visa for Zaireen and deprived thousands of pilgrims from Rajasthan of an opportunity to join the Urs ceremonies this year too. Everyone should follow the teachings of Sufia to live a successful life.