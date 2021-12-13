Sindh CM oversees arrangements for Benazir’s 14th death anniversary

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a high level meeting of the Bhutto Mazar Committee at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana), on Sunday evening in order to review the arrangements regarding the observance of 14th Death Anniversary of assassinated Chairperson of the PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, which is to be held on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. President of the PPP Sindh Chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukhesh Chawala also attended the meeting.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro highlighted the arrangement being carried out by the party leaders and workers on the occasion. During the meeting the Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana and Deputy Commissioner Larkana briefed the meeting regarding the arrangements in detail. Commissioner Larkana Shafique Ahmed Mahesar told the meeting that the police department has been directed to prepare a fool security plan during the upcoming 14th death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be observed at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 27.

“Control rooms will be established at DC Office Larkana, SSP Office Larkana and at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to monitor all the activities to ensure the law and order situation,” he said. He further stated that close circuit cameras, walk through gates and other security related equipment would be installed at entry and exit points of the mausoleum of the martyrs of the Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and other roads and routes leading to the mausoleum. In addition to the tight security arrangements dogs would be used for security to avoid any untoward situation. DIG Police Larkana Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh and SSP Larkana also briefed the Chief Minister, that to maintain law and order on the occasion all out efforts were being made in addition to increased police and rangers patrolling the area. They also briefed the Chief Minister regarding the strict security measures to be taken on December 26 and 27, 2021 at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and Bhutto House Naudero. The Chief Minister directed all the concerned officers of the different departments that they should redouble their efforts and complete the development work in time, especially the patch work of various roads leading towards Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and to ensure that the street lights are all functioning and cleanliness in different towns and cities of Larkana district, especially in Garhi Khua Bux Bhutto. He also said that all the required facilities may be provided for the people who will come at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from all over the country on December 27. The Sindh Chief Minister said drinking water facilities should also be provided for the people. He also directed the concerned officers to ensure that there are car parking facilities and the roads toward Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto have sign boards placed at various intervals in order to indicate the route towards Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto. Additionally Murad Ali Shah said that standby generators may also be ensured and all arrangements in this regard may be completed within time. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio briefed the Chief Minister regarding the arrangements included parking areas, lighting arrangements, health and drinking water facilities and transport requirements being planned. The meeting was also informed that from December 25 to December 28 under 144 Cr. P.C heavy loaded vehicles would be banned entry in the cities.

The meeting was also informed that ambulance services will be available at every entry point road that leads to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto and the hospitals at Naudero, Ratodero, Banguldero and CMC Hospital Larkana will be opened round the clock.

The meeting was attended by MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MNA Apa Naseebaan Channa, Aijaz Ahmed Jakhrani, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, members of the Bhutto Mazar Committee Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Aijaz Leghari, the leaders and workers of PPP Larkana District and its sisters organizations and high official of various Department.