Governor highlights government’s efforts to help the poor

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that PM Imran Khan wants to take Pakistan ahead and political opponents want to take Pakistan backward. The PTI government believes in the constitution, rule of law and the strengthening of institutions. Naya Pakistan Card, Sehet Insaf Card and Ehsas Programs are a gift from the government for the poor people. We are working for the provision of clean drinking water to every individual of Punjab through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Water Authority. Maximum relief for the people in every sector is the top priority of the present government. He was talking to the media on Sunday after offering condolences to senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar on the demise of his father. Minister religious affairs Punjab Syed Saeed ul Hassan, Political Secretary to Governor Mian Kashif Iqbal and PTI leader Moon Khan were also present at this occasion. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the present government has used all its resources to move the country forward despite the severe economic conditions and there is no doubt that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan through its successful economic policies has helped Pakistan economically and protected it from bankruptcy. Even today, the first priority of the government is to make Pakistan economically strong and to provide maximum relief to the people in every field for which the government is taking practical steps. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar while answering a question said that the people have given a five-year mandate to the PTI government and the government will not go anywhere by opposition protest and administration will complete its constitutional term in 2023. Elections in the country will be held on time and then the people will decide the next government by the power of their votes. Governor Punjab said that due to the current situation in Afghanistan, Pakistan is facing many challenges for which it is necessary for the political and religious parties of Pakistan to support the government for the protection of the interests of the nation and thwart the conspiracies of anti-Pakistan elements who are working against Pakistan’s prosperity.













