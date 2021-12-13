Role of ulema lauded for jointly handling Sialkot incident

The Sri Lankan Council of Islamic Religious Scholars, All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU), has lauded the role of Pakistani ulema for condemning the Sialkot incident and expressing solidarity with the Sri Lankan nation.

In an appreciation letter addressed to Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East affairs and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, ACJU President Mufti M I M Rizwe and General Secretary Ash Shaikh M Akram Nooramith said, “the ulema and all religious leaders of Pakistan condemned the inhuman murder of our fellow Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot and came forward to establish peace and justice.” “We learnt about the joint meeting of the leaders of all religions and religious schools of thought under your leadership to term the incident as barbaric, fatal and brutal”, they added.

They expressed hope that the government will set an example of Islamic teachings by promoting peace, empathy, humanity and justice under the guidance of religious leaders.

The nation was shell-shocked and disgusted when a Sri Lankan national, Priyantha Kumara, was brutally lynched and his body was set on fire by a mob in Sialkot on December 3.

The sickening incident outraged the nation as the civil and military leaders denounced it as “horrific” “shameful” and “extra-judicial vigilantism”.