Punjab govt approves Air Rescue Service Project

Air Rescue Service Project has been included in the annual development programme (ADP) 2021-22 as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

According to official sources here on Sunday, cabinet standing committee on Finance and Development had given approval to include air rescue service project in the ADP.

The CM said that Rs 1.16 billion had been set aside for the service.

Rescue Air Ambulance Service would help in accessing high risk and far flung areas of the province, he added.

He further said that this initiative would provide quick rescue services to the injured persons besides saving the precious lives of the humans.

Usman Buzdar said that the project would bring revolution in Rescue services and it was purely public welfare oriented project.

He further said that Punjab would be honoured to start first air ambulance service in the South Asia.

Opposition making hue & cry for personal interests: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the opposition parties were indifferent to the problems of the people.

In a statement issued here, he said that the opposition was least interested to do something for the well-being of the people during coronavirus pandemic and dengue. CM said that the opposition had lost its credibility among the masses adding that the people were well aware that the opposition was making hue and cry for its personal interests.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was serving people with full dedication.

Provision of basic amenities to masses top priority: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, said on Sunday that provision of basic amenities and latest municipal services to the masses was top priority of the government.

Parliamentary Secretary expressed these views while laying foundation stone of new sewerage line project at Union Council No 23 here.

He said that the sewer issues in Manzoorabad road areas would be resolved as the project concerned would be completed by March 2022 at a cost of Rs 150 million. Qureshi said that the completion of the sewerage project would bring great relief to the local population.

Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that the incumbent government was extending billions of rupee relief to control inflation. He further said that uplift projects including sewerage lines, muncipal services and roads’ construction were being completed in PP-216 Constituency at a cost of Rs 250 million.

He said that Punjab government was paying special focus to resolve the issues of the city and added that billions of rupee funds have been released to resolve major sewerage issue on permanent basis.

On this occasion, PTI local leaders Muhammad Raza, Zahid Mahmood, Irfan Manzoor and others were present.