PTI govt to complete tenure: Ghani

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday has said that PDM was dreaming of overthrowing the government while there was no restriction on such thinking. He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Dialysis Unit Ward at District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad. The speaker further said” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will complete its term, general elections will be held in the country in 2023.”

“After up-gradation to A category, DHQ Abbottabad is now equal to Ayub Medical Complex and would provide better services to the masses,” he added. Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that with the cost of one billion rupees old wards buildings of the DHQ would be demolished and would be reconstructed as the University of Engineering Peshawar declared the building dangerous. We would construct a magnificent building for which a fund of Rs. 460 million rupees has already been released, stated he said.

While criticizing the person who has filed a petition against the demolition of the old DHQ building Speaker said that the person who was seeking stay orders from Peshawar High Court (PHC) against the construction of a hospital has wasted the time of the court by spoiling the public interest and soon construction work would be started. On the occasion Director Health Hazara Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Medical Officer DHQ Amir Israr and other staff members were also present.

The speaker said”The health department is also hiring specialist doctors and staff, three dialysis units have been activated in the hospital for patients suffering from kidney diseases while CT scan, MRI and other facilities will be provided in the next two months after which no patient will be referred to Ayub Medical Complex.”

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that it was unfortunate that after the upgrade of the hospital, Rs 1 billion had been sanctioned for its construction while a person on the basis of the wrong argument that the building of DHQ was historical and got a stay order from PHC which was declared dangerous after the devastating earthquake of 2005.

He said that the Chief Minister came to Abbottabad for the foundation stone laying ceremony of DHQ hospital which had been postponed due to court orders, he said that it is expected that on the next hearing of the case on 1st February 2022 the court would reject the stay orders request and would grant reconstruction of the hospital. Earlier, MS Dr. Amir Israr briefed the Speaker on the installation of a new dialysis unit in the hospital and said that according to the vision of the provincial government we are improving health services for the masses.

On the public complaint, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani paid a surprise visit and issued instructions to the MS on the occasion.