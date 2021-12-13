15 die in road accidents

At least 15 persons were killed and 1,094 others injured in 1,066 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 612 people were seriously injuries were shifted to different hospitals while 482 with minor injuries were treated at the accident site by the rescue medical teams. The daya analysis showed that 436 drivers, 56 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians and 501 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 270 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 255 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 73 victims. According to the data, 877 motorbikes, 138 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 39 vans, 15 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 143 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.













