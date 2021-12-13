Colorful Autumn season in capital attracting people to picnic spots

The mesmerizing view of colorful autumn trees of federal capital is attracting crowds of ‘nature lovers’ to visit public park and picnic spots during the current ongoing autumn season where golden hues of the leaves from trees are enhancing the beauty of city.

As summer gives way to autumn season in Pakistan, it’s finally the time of year where the nights get colder and long, the days get shorter, and all the leaves from trees change into multi-colored, said visitors of Rose & Jasmine garden while talking to this scribe of APP.

This season shows a totally new face of nature. The weather in this season is loved by all because it is moderate. Autumn season teaches us that even if the leaves fall, new leaves will take their place one day, said another visitor of Shakarparian.

“Apart from the clean roads and other infrastructure in capital city, the diversity of plants has also made the city very enchanting in autumn”, said another citizens while enjoying attractive view of Monal.

“Islamabad city has a large number of evergreen varieties and view of leaves begin to fall in the autumn is giving spectacular view to residents”, said a female visitor in street park.

Autumn season every year brings a vibrant color palette for short period of time and gives a visual treat to nature lovers, artists, photographers and sight seers, said a teacher Amna Zia.

Multi-colored leaves falling from trees is best time for photographers and artists to capture nature into their camera lens and explore the beauty of nature and create master pieces in their work, said another citizen.

No doubt the residents of capital are fortunate that the luxuriant greenery hallmarking the city is home to a variety of birds life which always attract local as well as international visitors, said a 15 year old child, adding, It is a transition period between summer and winter when all the leaves from the trees and plants change into multi-colored works of art and fall away.

It is the most comfortable weather for me. The winds are just right and the air is scented with falling leaves with multi-colored, said a 19 year old student while enjoying falling leaves in her garden.