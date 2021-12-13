Floods claim second victim in Spain

The body of a man was pulled from a van trapped in floodwaters in northern Spain on Sunday, the second death linked to heavy rains which have caused rivers to burst their banks. Rescuers located the van in the Bidasoa river in the northern Navarra region on Saturday, a day after the 61-year-old was reported missing, a police spokesman said. Strong currents and poor visibility had prevented them from retrieving his body from the van until Sunday. A 49-year-old woman died in her car in the Navarra village of Sunbilla on Friday after a landslide that followed two weeks of heavy rains. Greece too has been hit by torrential downpours and a 55-year-old paediatrician mother of three was found dead in the north on Sunday, local media reported, after her car was swept away in flooding. Rivers overflowed cutting off roads and causing damage to houses, crops and infrastructure in western Greece as well as Thessaly in the northeast.













