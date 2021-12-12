Pakistani athletes to participate in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING: Pakistani athletes are all set to participate in the Olympics Winter Games scheduled to be held in Beijing, China from February 4 to February 20 next year.

The sports minister along with president and secretary general of Pakistan Olympic Committee are also likely to attend the games. This would be Pakistan’s fourth appearance in the Winter Olympics and the athletes are working hard to win the first medals for their country in Olympics Games, according to official sources here on Sunday. A male and female are participating in cross-country skiing while a skier will take part in Alpine skiing.

In a message, President Pakistan Olympic Association, Syed Arif Hasan said. “I think Beijing Olympics are going to be a fantastic opportunity for the athletes not only as far as the performance is concerned but also to get to know each, to work with each other, to understand each other and to contribute towards developing a more harmonious atmosphere as far as the world is concerned.”

The 24th Olympics Games also known as Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be hosted by the Chinese capital Beijing. After the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, the Winter Olympics would be organised in the same city, making Beijing the first dual Olympic city in history.

For the first time, the Winter Olympics will be hosted by a city that previously hosted the Summer Olympics; four existing indoor venues that were originally constructed for the 2008 Games, as well as the Beijing National Stadium (which will host the opening and closing ceremonies), will be used.