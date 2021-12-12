PM Imran Khan takes notice of Gwadar protest, assures action

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday has taken notice of the ongoing protest of the fishermen in Gwadar, Balochistan.

“I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar. Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to CM Balochistan,” PM Khan tweeted.

It is to be noted that tens of thousands of people, including women and children, marched on the main roads and streets of Gwadar on Friday in support of their movement launched for the rights of the people of Gwadar. The protesters have demanded an end to illegal fishing in Gwadar’s waters by foreign trawlers, saying illegal fishing trawlers were destroying Baloch fisherfolk’s livelihood.

Several rounds of talks between the Balochistan government and the protesters have failed, as the demonstrators said they will not end their protest on mere verbal promises. The residents of the city also demand provision of clean water and removal of unnecessary check-posts.