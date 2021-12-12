Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, December 12, 2021


Sikhs cast votes for Khalistan referendum

APP

More than 6,000 Sikhs from Switzerland and bordering France, Italy and Germany gathered in Geneva to cast their votes for the non-binding Khalistan referendum, defying heavy snow and rainstorm in the Swiss capital to kick start the European phase of the referendum on the United Nations Human Rights days, says a press release. Meanwhile, Australian Sikhs observed human rights day. The participants criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called the RSS a terrorist organization. They also criticized Adami and Ambani and blamed them for harming the environment by using coal.

Submit a Comment