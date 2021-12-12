Pakistani women secure global accolade in Tech Leadership

Ammara Masood, Chief Executive Officer of NdcTech won the “Women in Tech” award in the leadership category at the 2021 Global Banking Tech Awards hosted in London by Fintech Futures. It is a valuable recognition competing globally with the top tech leadership in the financial industry among other contenders. The award is an accolade for a leader making a significant impact in the banking/financial services industry and contributing towards the industry’s betterment.

Now in its 22nd year, the Banking Tech Awards recognizes excellence and innovation in the use of IT in financial services worldwide, and the people who make it happen said a news release. Ammara, CEO of NdcTech sharing her remarks on the occasion said, “This award is for all women leaders who venture to make breakthroughs by showing their exceptional talent and vision. We don’t have enough women in leadership roles and I urge all organizations to advocate for women in such roles.”

NdcTech was nominated in two categories at the Banking Tech Awards, one being the “Tech Team of the Year” recognizing a team working in the banking/financial services space that has stood out for its teamwork, efficiency, collaborative spirit, and going above and beyond in achieving the goals and delivering value to the project/organization. In this category, NdcTech was recognized by the Bank of Khyber as the finalist and won in the other award category for the “Women in Tech” leadership Award. Ammara also remained part of several National, Industry, and Corporate Boards and in several steering and governing councils alongside board members and the top leadership of Banks and FI’s to progress their digitization strategy.

This award is a prized acknowledgment of her skills, leadership, vision, inspiration, and dedication to the IT industry’s betterment.