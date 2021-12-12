Gold price increase by Rs250 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs250 and was sold at Rs124,450 in the local market on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day. The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs215 to Rs106,696 from Rs106,481 whereas that of and ten-gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,804 from Rs97,608. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively. The price of gold in international market witnessed increase of $13 and was traded at $1784 against its sale at $1771, the Jewellers Group reported.













