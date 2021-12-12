China’s inclusion in WTO helped developing countries: Ambassador Haque

China’s inclusion in the World Trade Organization (WTO) has not only helped China to open up and promote free and inclusive trade liberalization, but also the other countries, especially the developing world. Many developing nations had benefited since China’s inclusion in the WTO, he told CGTN on the 20th anniversary of China’s entry into WTO.

Ambassador Haque said Pakistan was a close ally of China and China was its top trading partner and hit back at claims that China has undermined WTO rules. “China today is a major economic player, the second-largest economy in the world. It is the largest trading partner of over 120 countries, the largest trading partner of the United States, the largest trading partner of European Union (EU), the largest trading partner of Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN),” he added.

He said now with joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), China had become a very important player in the world’s largest trading block, and for Pakistan also, China was our largest trading partner. “So China is contributing to international trade, to free trade, trade liberalization,” he added.

Ambassador Haque said China’s inclusion in WTO had helped that, not only helped China to open up and promoted free trade inclusive trade liberalization, but also it helped the other countries also, especially the developing world.

“So to say that China is doing something else, I think that will be a wrong description. And China as I mentioned, a very responsible player, would like to work this philosophy, very important thing, the philosophy in China is win-win cooperation.”China became a member of the WTO on December 11, 2001, after the agreement of the Ministerial Conference on Nov 10, 2001.