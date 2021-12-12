Jewellery exports witness record 11.38pc increase

Jewellery exports during the first four months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 11.38 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-Oct 2021, Jewellery worth $3,239 was exported as compared to the exports of $2,908 of the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Gems exports increased by 10.39 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year were recorded at worth $1,912 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which was recorded as $1,732.

During the period under review, Guar and Guar production exports increased by 2.74 percent, worth $11,172 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports valuing $10,874 of the same period of last year.