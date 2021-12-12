Katrina posts pictures from her mayun

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared some more pictures from her wedding ceremony which took place away from the prying eyes of media on December 9. The Bollywood beauty who married fellow star Vicky Kaushal shared a picture from here haldi where she can be seen playing haldi with her husband. “Sabr, Shukr, Khushi,” Katrina Kaif aptly captioned the beautiful picture and punctuated it with a yellow heart emoji signifying haldi colour. The starlet’s sister Isabelle Kaif also shared a picture from the haldi. “Full fun & joy my cheeks still hurt from smiling so much,” wrote Isabelle Kaif. Vicky Kaushal too shared similar pictures from haldi. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan. They took their seven pheras in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The pheras were reportedly preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet was held the next day. Their wedding had a no-phone policy and had limited guests.













