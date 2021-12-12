PM’s inflation claim too good to be true

The prime minister’s claim that prices will come down in about three months seems too good to be true. One reason that few people will be comforted by it is that similar claims have repeatedly turned out to be false. Even this time, the PM’s words more or less coincided with oil making its biggest weekly gain since August in the international market. That is because initial fears about the severity of the Omnicron strain of the coronavirus, which were behind commodity price deflation over the last couple of weeks, have not turned out to be true. Therefore, contrary to the PM’s claims that inflation will ease all over the world once the effects of the pandemic recede, higher not lower prices seem on the horizon.

The lack of a proper narrative on the part of the government seems to have played no small part in making this problem worse for the people. Back in the day, when the PTI government was still new, people were made to believe that the sudden rise in prices was the fault of the previous administration and things would be alright soon enough. Then, some time later, special interest groups and mafias were blamed for the “artificial price hike”, along with the promise that they would be sorted out very soon and things would be normal again. Then, even later, when the world opened from the lockdowns and roaring aggregate demand pushed up prices everywhere, the government blamed international trends and assured that normalcy would come to Pakistan along with other countries.

Now, the government seems to be banking on the hope of downward revision of prices initially provided by the Omnicron variant to calm people’s nerves. But that’s also a misrepresentation of facts since the dip was only temporary and that too because of a variant that would have wrecked the economy far worse than just inflation. And it would have to adjust its narrative once again when prices rise further; which is what the market expects at the moment. It would be far better to build a proper narrative and present the real picture to the people so they can adjust accordingly and not blame the government when things don’t go quite as they were told. And that narrative must also highlight all measures the government is taking to control rising prices, especially what it is going to do about the collapsing rupee which is the major cause of ‘imported’ inflation. *