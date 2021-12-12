TTP attacks again

It’s no surprise that TTP has taken responsibility for the attack on a polio team in KP’s Tank district that killed one policeman and injured a frontier constabulary (FC) officer on Saturday. Just the day before, the terrorist outfit unilaterally ended the ceasefire and peace talks with the government and security agencies should have been ready for something just like this. Once again TTP hit squads will look for soft targets and security will have to be beefed up. Attacks on polio teams are a very big problem not just from the point of view of terrorism but also because Pakistan is still one of only two countries in the whole world that still haven’t completely eradicated the polio virus. And since the other country is Afghanistan, more is the pity that they are unable to keep a lid on terrorist activities that help polio grow on both sides of the border.

Nobody should be under illusions of peace with these terrorists any longer. While the state tried to settle things with them peacefully, skeptics who always believed that they will have to be handled militarily have been proved right once again. Let’s not forget that this was not the first time that the state tried to talk things out with TTP. Such negotiations have been tried for more than a decade with the same result every time. And the enemy only lays low and gets stronger whenever it gets such a window.

Circumstances demand swift and strict military action to wipe out anybody that takes up arms against the state. It should help settle matters that the Afghan Taliban have also finally developed problems of their own with TTP and clarified rather forcefully that the latter has nothing to do with the former. Since it was reportedly their idea that we talk to the militant outfit, they must also be made to understand just what kind of support we are going to require to deal with TTP once and for all. And then we must do whatever we need to in order to close this chapter forever. *