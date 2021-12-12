Modi regime intensifies Hindutva agenda in IIOJK

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government has intensified the implementation of the nefarious agenda of extremist Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of creating communal discord in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, in latest move, the Modi regime has identified 19 locations in the Kashmir Valley to build 6,000 flats for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits who have returned or want to return to the Valley for the job.

The project is a part of Indian Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in which New Delhi was supposed to provide 6,000 government jobs and the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations to the displaced Kashmiri Pandits. The total cost of the package has been estimated at Rs 920 crore.