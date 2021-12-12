Buzdar inaugurates Rescue 1122 mobile app for timely response

The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated the Rescue 1122 mobile application and termed it a major initiative to ensure a timely response in emergency services. The inaugural ceremony of the Rescue 1122 mobile application was held at the CM’s Office, today. The Chief Minister said that the Rescue 1122 mobile application would greatly help in timely responding in any untoward situation. This mobile application will play an important role in providing emergency services to the citizens of Punjab at their doorstep. Usman Buzdar said that more than once crore affectees have so far been provided rescue services by the Rescue 1122 adding that Rescue Air Ambulances will soon be launched in the remote areas of the province and Punjab will be the first province in South Asia where Rescue Air Ambulance is being started. He said that the scope of Motorbike Rescue Service in Punjab is being extended to the other 27 districts whereas Rescue Services would be made available in every tehsil by the coming June. He further stated that the digitalization of the system will help to improve the provision of services to the citizens. The mobile app is a valuable initiative to provide timely emergency services to the citizens of Punjab. This mobile app will prove to be a game-changer as it will also help to identify the accurate location for providing services in any untoward situation. This app will also eradicate the culture of unnecessary calls besides improving the standard of emergency services in Punjab. Usman Buzdar also lauded the efforts of DG Rescue Punjab and his IT team for initiating the emergency response and digitization of data. DG Rescue Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed the Chief Minister about the working, operation, tracking and other features of the Rescue Mobile App. Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that the Motorbike Rescue Service, in major cities, answered more than 8.5 lakh emergencies call and provided services to the citizens at their doorstep with an average response time of 4 minutes. Rescue 1122 is making efforts to provide the best and timely emergency services to the citizens. He also thanked the Chief Minister for his support in strengthening the rescue service in Punjab. Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Spokesman Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Chief Secretary, Add Chief Secretary Home, Add Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, senior officers of Rescue Headquarters and Emergency Services Academy, Director Telenor and IT mobile team, the head of the special monitoring unit and the concerned officers were also present on the occasion.













