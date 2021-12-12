Yasmin opens new vaccination center

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new corona vaccination center at Iqbal Avenue Housing Society Johar Town here on Saturday and reviewed vaccination process at the center. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that vaccination facility were being to people at their doorstep, adding that the vaccination center at Iqbal Avenue Society is part of the Reach Every Door (RED) Campaign second phase which is underway currently across Punjab. The minister explained that on average over 800, 000 people were being vaccinated daily. Every unvaccinated person must one must get himself vaccinated, she added. “We have to make Punjab safe from Corona and Punjab has become the highest vaccinating province in the country” she said. She vowed to achieve 100 percent vaccination target during second phase of RED campaign which would continue till Jan 10.













