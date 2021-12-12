Civil society, political, social workers reject local govt bill

The speakers at a seminar rejected Local Government Bill, passed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh Assembly on Saturday and termed it controversial and harmful for the urban populace of the province.

They demanded the preparation of peoples’ friendly local government system which could allow representatives to work for the welfare work of masses without any hurdle.

According to a press release, the seminar was organized here by Citizens Social Welfare Association and attended by the people from different segments of life including lawyers, social and political activists and representatives of civil society. The seminar was addressed by senior lawyers Abdul Mueed Shaikh Advocate, Bilal Rajput Advocate, Muhammad Hussain Khan Advocate, Waqaz Siddiqui Advocate, Zaib-ul-Abideen, Shuban Leghari and Rao Masud. The speakers criticizes the PPP leadership for introducing a controversial local government bill which they said forced to all other political parties and the elected representative to reject it.

The speakers alleged that the Sindh government had violated the Constitution by passing the local government bill as the PPP wanted to usurp the rights of the people and resources of urban parts of the province.