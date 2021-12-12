IG Punjab extends working hours of driving license issuance centers

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders to extend working hours of Lahore Driving License Issuing Centers for the convenience of citizens so that more and more citizens can avail this facility and get their driving license. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that in the next phase, a special drive would be launched in major cities including Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for issuance of driving licenses. IG Punjab said that for the convenience of the citizens, the procedure for issuing driving licenses is being further simplified and a special campaign would be launched to make citizens aware of traffic rules.

According to details, IG Punjab has given orders to CTO Lahore to increase working hours of driving license issuance centers. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Syed Muntazer Mehdi said that the new working hours will now be from 8 am to 6 pm and driving license centers will be kept open till 1 pm on Sunday. He said that the citizens can now get their driving license on Sunday also, the new working hours will be applicable from tomorrow Sunday. On Sunday, all five driving centers and 04 licensing booths in Lahore, Iqbal Town Service Center, CTO Office, Cantt. Booth and Liberty Centers will remain open. CTO Lahore further said that it is mandatory for citizens to take their appointment by Rasta App of Lahore Traffic Police.

The special campaign for the issuance of traffic licenses will remain continued till December 31st and citizens should avail this facility. CTO Lahore said that the citizens of Lahore should get their licenses as soon as possible. Those who drive without a license will be heavily fined.