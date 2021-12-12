Water scarcity a major threat

The 6th Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations states: Ensure access to water and sanitation for all. However, the water crisis has been a globally realized issue, with South Asia experiencing the greatest lack of freshwater. Pakistan has been ranked third by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amongst other countries facing an acute water crisis – a worrisome situation as Pakistan is the sixth most populated country in the world. Water scarcity is expected by 2040.

As the population of Pakistan is increasing, per capita water availability is diminishing. Per capita water availability in Pakistan was over 5000 m3 in 1950. However, in 1990, Pakistan touched the stress line and in 2005 it had surpassed the line. Numerically, according to a World Bank report, we see that Pakistan’s per capita freshwater availability has fallen below the water scarcity threshold (1,000 cubic meters), 3,950 cubic meters in 1961 and 1600 in 1991. However, water insecurity in Pakistan is marked by poor water resource management, inadequate irrigation and municipal water services, a lack of additional domestic water supply and sanitation, and other essential long-term and cross-sectoral risks. As per the Water Poverty Index, water being available does not matter if it is of poor quality. Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources instigated a sequences of national projects to check drinking water quality in Pakistan. A survey was conducted in 24 major cities in 2015 and 2016 and around 70 percent samples were found claiming the water was unsafe for human consumption. Major contaminants included bacteria, arsenic, nitrate and fluoride. Arsenic and fluoride are common source of contamination of groundwater. Both these chemicals are toxic to human health.

Pakistan needs to realize the importance of recycling water running from rivers to canals and groundwater, the country can manage its hydrological resources. Efficient data collection, mapping, modelling, and forecasting will assist in assessing the water resources.

Realizing this might provoke a desire for prompt government action in eradicating these problems. However, the water sector has its shortcomings in terms of the inadequacy of legal framework, policy framework and policy implementation. What is needed is a provincial-level policy work and a robust implementation plan to enhance the access to fresh water in rural and urban areas. These include lesser developed regions, particularly reducing health costs as a burden on Basic Health Units (BHUs) and social costs in terms of climatic migration and poverty: the two high costs of the water crisis.

Although relying only on storage is not a long-term solution, stocking more water is also essential to combat water crises. A national conservation plan and irrigation system must be developed to consider water release, storage, and rehabilitation in the dry season. In addition, there is a great potential for small and medium-sized dams to improve the lives of and upgrade the infrastructure of existing storage sites.

Most importantly, to deal with the water scarcity issue in Pakistan, adopting new technologies is urgently required, including wastewater treatment and the reuse of water so that water efficiency may be increased in different parts of the country.

It is widely normal to give credit to water consumption by the agricultural sector for water scarcity. A “drip and sprinkler” irrigation technique to meet agricultural needs and combat water wastage ratio, which is an alarmingly high at 45% is one of the suggested solutions. This technique could minimise conveyance losses and reduce Pakistan’s dependence on groundwater for irrigation – a method tested by The Punjab Agriculture Department in Rawalpindi in 2018-19.

Many solutions to the water crisis can be found in technology. Recycling seawater using GIS technology can help prepare an efficient water inventory and monitor and control the actual water supply. Another such example could be the Drinkable Book. It is a filtration tool was developed by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania USA. The device is printed on scientific coffee filter paper which is used to purify drinking water and reduce 99.9% of bacteria. The pages are made from dense paper infused with silver and copper nanoparticles. Each page can sanitize up to 100 liters of water and the entire book can be consumed for four years. Each page of the drinkable book comprises water and sanitation advice i.e. significance of keeping contaminants like rubbish and feces away from water.

The book is being distributed in India, Kenya, Ghana, Haiti, and Ethiopia. It has been through lab experiments in South Africa and Ghana, Bangladesh and the book successfully removed more than 99 percent bacteria. Moreover, drinkable book was recognized by Innovation by Design Awards (The Drinkable Book Could Saves Lives, 2015).

There are thousands of car washing stations in Pakistan which utilize a gigantic amount of freshwater for cleaning. These stations also present danger to public health, biodiversity and ecology by polluting the rivers and environment. Steam car wash is an ecofriendly process which exercises steam to clean cars. The method has brilliant cleansing potential and is a secure cleaning tool. Switching to steam-based car washing system will preserve freshwater, prevent wastewater excess and control pollution.

Such increased innovations in the water sector, including investment in initiatives that promote the development of vision, demand management, and agricultural production, must be encouraged. Improved strategic management of water resources is required with the help of reliable data, a favourable environment for policy framework and intervention through strong collaboration between federal and provincial government.

The author is a student of C1 at Aitchison College.