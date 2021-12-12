ECP records increase in registration of new political parties

The number of registered political parties inthe Election Commission has started increasing and eight new politicalparties have been registered. According to details released by the ECP, the number of registeredpolitical parties has increased to 135. Newly registered political parties include Awami Tehreek, PakistanMohafiz Party (National), Qaumi Awami Tehreek Pakistan, PakistanTehreek-e-Ittehad, First Democratic Front Pakistan. The People Alliance is also one of the newly registered political parties. The ECP further said that Aam Aadmi Movement and Kisan Ittehad are alsoamong the new political parties. Interestingly, out of 135 politicalparties, only 16 are part of Parliament.













