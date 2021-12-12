Chitral win Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa title

PESHAWAR: DFA Chitral clinched the title of Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkwa by defeating DFA Mardan in the final at the packed Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar here on Sunday. Over 71 teams participated in the tournament from across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. A formidable footballing machine, Chitral were the favourites for their cumulative experience at national and international levels, besides their history as the runners-up from the first edition of Ufone 4G Football Cup Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The relatively younger Mardan side were, however, believed to have the footballing prowess to turn the tables on opponents. The Tehmas Khan Football Stadium dazzled under the floodlights on the chilly Saturday evening where the two teams clashed for glory. Experience prevailed as Chitral caught Mardan off-guard in the very beginning of the contest. Just three minutes into the match, Khaleequz Zaman capitalized on a beautiful assist from Muhammad Rasul to send the ball wheezing past the goalkeeper through a well-timed header. In the 40th minute Chitral’s Muhammad Rasul had the ball meet the net but it was flagged an ‘off-side’. The second half featured continuous attacks on both sides but no more goals could be scored and Chitral won the match 1-0 to lift the trophy.

Both the winners and runners-up teams received medal and cash prizes from the guest of honour, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain. Supporters of Chitral went into a frenzy when the team captain Muhammad Rasul lifted the gleaming trophy in the air. Apart from the sensational performances on the field; the final also included musical performances and fireworks to entertain the crowd. Chitral will face Muslim Club Chaman, the winners of Ufone Football Cup Balochistan on Sunday (today) at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar to decide the ultimate champions of Ufone 4G Football Cup 2021. PTV Sports, ProPakistani, and the social media channels of Ufone 4G are broadcasting these matches live from the venue.