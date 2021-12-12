Munir and Ahmad lead in 8th JA Zaman Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: The celebrated and acclaimed 8th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, carrying a beneficial prize money of Rs 4.1 million moved into the final phase at the Lahore Gymkhana Club Golf Course after an energetic, vehement and convincing display of golfing skills by many dynamic and potent golf champions here on Saturday. Sturdiness and resilience of the run of competitiveness can be gauged from the fact that two players had a similar illustrious aggregate score of 208, eight under par. The highly evaluated Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club was placed at this score and so was the zestful and spirited Ahmad Baig of PAF Skyview. Munir was phenomenal in shot execution and resplendent on the greens and the combination enabled him to card a marvelous round of 67 with birdies on holes 4,7,14 and an eagle on the par 5 and 15. Rest of the holes he managed regulation pars. As for the blooming Ahmad, the round yesterday was a fulfilling one from him. Seven birdies on holes 2,6,7 and 8, 15,16 and 18 neutralised by two bogies on 12 and 14 fetched him the most honorable position on the leaderboard.

The going is certainly not going to be tranquil in the final 18 holes as one stroke behind Munir and Ahmad were two very assertive and strong willed competitors — Matloob Ahmed and Moazzam Saddique. These two were bunched together in second position at an aggregate score of 209, seven under par. Placed third was Muhammad Zubair of Karachi Golf Club at a score of 210, six under par. At the score of 212 were placed Muhammad Naeem (Peshawar), Muhammad Nazir (Rawalpindi) and the handsome one Hamza Amin (Islamabad). Shahid Javed Khan, another very experienced one, was at 213 along with Muhammad Shabbir.