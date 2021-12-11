Gold prices increase Rs250 per tola

The price of gold in Pakistan recorded an increase of Rs250 per tola and Rs215 per 10 grams to settle at Rs124,450 per tola and Rs106,696 per 10 grams, respectively. A day earlier, the precious commodity closed at Rs124,200 per tola and Rs106,567 per 10 grams.

Cumulatively, the safe-haven asset gained Rs1,050 or 0.85% per tola during the week ended December 11. And gold dealers said that due to lack of purchasing power, there is no demand in the local market. Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola and Rs1,251.71 per 10 grams.