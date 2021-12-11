Girl found alive during funeral bath after being declared dead by hospital

A four-year-old girl came back to life after being declared dead at a public hospital in the Punjab capital.

The child had been admitted to the Children Hospital in Lahore as she was suffering from some kidney-related complications.

Media reports said on Friday that the family of the girl took her body back to her hometown Faisalabad after she was declared dead by doctors.

When the final bath was being given to her body before the burial, one of the family members felt that her pulse is beating.

The family then called the rescue officials who managed to restore her heartbeat by giving medical aid.

The child has now been admitted to Children Hospital Faisalabad for further treatment.