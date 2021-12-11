The country is being led to “destruction” by a “incompetent gang,” Sanaullah Rana

LAHORE: On Saturday, Rana Sanaullah, the PML-Punjab N’s president, said that people who ‘aided’ in the establishment of an inadequate administration in the country should now ‘help’ the country oust them.

In Lahore, Rana Sanaullah remarked that the price of energy had been raised by roughly Rs5 per unit the day before.

“What will happen to the country’s economy if the dollar’s value surpasses 200? What will be the fate of the poor and the salaried?” he asked.

He said an “incompetent gang” is leading the country to “destruction”.

He added that if the people do not take a stand and the incompetent leadership is not overthrown, the country will incur irreparable damage.

When asked about the popularity of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Punjab, he replied that political parties should compete in a healthy way.

He went on to say that those who “imposed” the incumbent, the inept government should “fear God” and “have mercy on the nation”.

People should listen to the opposition and stand up to the administration, according to Sanaullah, who said that slogans like “respect the vote” literally mean that people have the right to vote for whomever they want.

Sanaullah said Asif Zardari is a high-ranking politician who should have chosen more appropriate words when speaking about PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, in response to recent remarks made by the PPP’s co-chairman.