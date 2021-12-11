New Pakistan of PM has destroyed even Old Pakistan, says Hamza

On Saturday, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly and PML-N Vice-President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan’s government is the most corrupt and if a transparent foreign funding case was conducted, the latter would not find any place to hide, Daily Times reported.

Hamza was talking to media outside the Banking Crime Court in Lahore where he came to attend the hearing of an FIA reference against him, the PML-N leader harshly criticized the government.

He maintained that the government wanted to take credit for the projects which it had not started.

The PTI government which claimed to make a ‘New Pakistan’ has destroyed even the ‘Old Pakistan’, he added.

Hamza showed disappointment over the fact that Imran Khan regularized his own house but destroyed the houses of the poor. He said those who trusted Imran were now regretting why they brought him to power.

He maintained that they would not let Imran Khan flee as ‘there will be accountability now’. He said during the last four years, Imran Niazi had been fooling the people. He pledged to launch a struggle in the parliament to get rid of the present government. He was of the view that if they did not launch a struggle against the government, Allah would ask them because people were dying of hunger.

Hamza deplored that the government was claiming that there was no inflation in the country. He vowed to make Imran and his team accountable for all the economic miseries it had brought upon the people.

Earlier, the FIA team reached the Banking Crime Court to submit the interim challan against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Sharif.

The court has ordered the FIA to submit a challan against Shehbaz and Hamza today.

Meanwhile, PML-N Leader Rana Sana Ullah said that the accountability drama which the Imran Khan government had staged, had been exposed.

He was talking to media outside an anti-narcotics court. He stated that the government blatantly trampled the merit policy when it appointed Jamil Ahmad as the NAB DG.

He censured the government for hiking the electricity rate by Rs5 per unit yesterday saying this would unleash a storm of inflation in the country. He said now is the time to get rid of this corrupt government.