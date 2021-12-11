Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have sparked new rumors’. This is why:

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Twitter’s favourite new couple, apparently connected at the latter’s apartment after appearing on a talk show, according to Page Six.

Miley and Pete apparently spent extra time together at Pete’s posh condo in Staten Island after their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night.

According to a close source, Miley’s SUV was seen driving into Pete’s garage. “They left NBC around 8:30 and arrived at Pete’s place around 9:40 p.m.,” they said.

The hangout sesh came after Miley serenaded Pete with a modified version of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me during the Tonight Show, taking jibes at his romance with Kim Kardashian.