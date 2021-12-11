COVID-19: Pakistan records 11 deaths, 395 new cases in last 24 hours

On Saturday, according to the latest stats released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 11 coronavirus deaths and 395 new cases in the last 24 hours (Friday).

After adding the fresh cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,288,761. However, the overall death toll surged 28,823.

Moreover, a total of 50,859 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 395 came COVID positive.

Statistics 11 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,859

Positive Cases: 395

Positivity %: 0.77%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 759 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 11, 2021

Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 0.77 percent. Although, the number of patients in critical care was 759.

However, as of yesterday, 358 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now climbed to 1,250,427.

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 9,511.

Furthermore, a total of 477,721 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 443,794 in Punjab, 180,611in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,081 in Islamabad, 33,528 in Balochistan, 34,601 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,425 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.