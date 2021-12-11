Cold wave may grip Karachi over the weekend

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has reported a drop in temperature to 11 degrees in Karachi over the weekend.

According to the Met Office, winds in the city were blowing at a speed of 7km per hour early morning. The average temperature is expected to stay between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius in the upcoming week.

“In the next 24 to 48 hours, the cold in the city will become severe,” weather experts added.

Earlier, chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the first spell of winter will hit Karachi after December 6.

“You would have noticed that the wind, especially at night time, has become chilly even though the days at hot,” Sarfaraz said. “From next week onwards, we are looking forward to a dip in temperatures in the morning as well.”

The meteorologist pointed out that the coldest winter month this year across Pakistan will be January. “This is the period you should actually be prepping up for,” he cautioned.

Last week, light rain and snowfall were reported in northern areas of the country. After the downpour in Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Punjab, the weather across the country turned cold.