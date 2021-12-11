Sialkot lynching: Raids under way to arrest main culprit

Raids are under way in Sialkot to arrest main culprits involved in lynching of the Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara.

Police is releasing the detained factory workers after probe, says Gujranwala Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar.

Ahmar, while talking to media at the DPO Office said that members of the three-member prosecution committee had reached Sialkot on the instructions of the Prosecutor General of Punjab. The committee comprises Abdul Rauf Wattoo, Hafiz Asghar Ali and Zahid Sarfraz Khan.

The RPO said a search operation was being conducted to find out the main culprits of the murder who are not arrested yet.

Sialkot District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the Sialkot tragedy.

RPO Imran Ahmar also added that the committee would play an important role in completing the trial of the accused and police had taken physical remand of 34 accused in the murder of the Sri Lankan citizen from the anti-terrorism court.