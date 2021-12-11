Seven flights called off, three delayed at Lahore Airport

On Saturday morning, seven international and domestic flights have been called off at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to operational hazards and shortage of aircraft, Daily Times reported.

According to the Airport Inquiry information detained, the departure and landing of three international flights have also been delayed for many hours.

The cancelled flights were: AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 412/413, PIA’s two-way flight from Lahore to Gilgit 609/610, AirBlue’s two-way flight from Lahore to Karachi 407/408 and PIA’s flight from Skardu to Lahore 454.

Turkish Airline’s flight from Lahore to Istanbul 715 has been delayed and will now take off at 3:00 pm, PIA’s Lahore to Riyadh flight 4725 has also been delayed and will now depart at 5:00 pm and Turkish Airline’s flight 714 from Istanbul to Lahore has been delayed and will now touch down at the Lahore Airport at 2:00 pm.

There has been a thin fog around the Lahore Airport on Saturday morning which has reduced the visibility at the runway to 1,500 metres.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Lahore Airport have alerted the pilots of the international and national airlines to observe caution while landing or taking off from the runway.