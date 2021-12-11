Govt should give relief to poor people suffering from inflation, urges Parvez Elahi  

On Friday, acting Governor Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has emphasized the need for chalking out a compressive strategy to control inflation.

The government must take stern measures to provide the people with relief, he said while talking to different delegations at Governor’s House Lahore.

He pointed out that the people are suffering badly from heavy inflation.

He also highlighted the need for adopting precautionary measures to stop the spread of omicron virus in Karachi.

A PML-Q delegation met Parvez Elahi. Zubair Ahmad Khan, Shahbaz Goshi Anjum Kayani and Bilal Warraich were special invitees.

They presented a report on cantonment local body elections and organization of Rawalpindi. Parvez Elahi was invited to inaugurate a new party secretariat in Rawalpindi.