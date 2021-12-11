SSGC stops gas supply to non-export industries to deal with winter load

KARACHI: On Saturday, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has halted gas supply to the non-export industries of Sindh and Balochistan to ensure supply to domestic consumers as the gas crisis in Pakistan worsens.

The decision had been made in line with the gas load management plan approved by the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), SSGC spokesperson said in a statement.

Domestic consumers are a priority under the plan.

“The decision to discontinue the supply to non-export industries has been made to fulfil the requirement of domestic consumers [especially in Balochistan which is facing extremely cold weather],” the statement had read.

The supply will remain suspended to the general industries till further orders. However, the supply to the zero-rated export industries including the captive power plants and fertilizer sector will continue, it added.

The statement further stated that it is pertinent to mention that provision of additional gas supply to Balochistan is essential for human survival in the province due to extreme weather conditions during the winter season.

“The SSGC expects cooperation from the non-export industries in ensuring the uninterrupted gas supply to the domestic consumers,” it added.