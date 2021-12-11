Top political parties bicker over Karachi bus project

As Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Karachi Green Line bus project, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are claiming credit for the project.

“Imran Khan inaugurated [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif’s project… they think they can deceive masses, but everyone knows the truth,” PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, soon after the conclusion of inauguration ceremony in Karachi. She said that Nawaz Sharif gave such projects to Lahore, Multan and Karachi. “Imran Khan is only putting his name plate on projects started by Nawaz Sharif… he should be thankful to him,” she added. Condemning the use of forces against PML-N workers and party leaders a day earlier during the party’s “symbolic” inauguration, Marriyum said that PM

Talking to the media, Karachi Administrator and PPP Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister Imran was inaugurating projects which in the past he used to call “jangla bus service”. “This government only believes in announcements… Imran Khan should rename himself to Ailan (announcement) Khan,” he added.

Murtaza said the PTI government failed to understand that the common man desires to feed his children first and due to the historic rise in inflation, he has been unable to do that. “Yes, the price of petrol rose in the entire world but now they’re dropping but the benefit has not been passed to masses by the government,” he added.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that PPP has ruled the province six times but could not give a single mile road of motorway to the people of Sindh. Lashing out at PML-N, Asad said that despite ruling the country three times, PML-N did not give Karachi its due right. “They only use Sindh’s name but only Imran Khan does work for the province,” he added. He further said that the K-IV project will be approved within a month which would provide the port city with 260 million gallons of water each day.