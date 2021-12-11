COAS stresses realistic training of troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot and witnessed exercise ‘Victory Shield’ of Gujranwala Corps troops.

He was briefed on objectives, planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise which was aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary, said the Inter Services Public Relations in a media release.

The COAS expressed satisfaction over the training standards and professional competence of the troops.

Addressing the participating troops, Gen Bajwa stressed upon realistic and strenuous training in the field. “Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness, synergy and optimize their combat potential,” the COAS remarked.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Gujranwala Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer.