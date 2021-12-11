No chance of mid-term polls in country: Sarwar

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that there will be no mid-term elections and the general elections will be held in the country in 2023. Political opponents have already protested against the government but the government is still firm. Imran Khan will also fulfill his constitutional term as the Prime Minister. Political opponents should wait for general elections instead of protesting on the roads. Providing basic services to the people including health and education is the top priority of the government.

He was talking to delegations from different districts at the Governor’s House Lahore on his return from the United Kingdom. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken all possible steps to save Pakistan from economic crisis. The people are being given full relief through Naya Pakistan Card and Ehsas program and the provision of basic facilities to the people including health and education is the foremost goal of PTI government for which the federal and Punjab governments are working.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the people of Pakistan have given the mandate to PTI to rule for five years and it is the constitutional and democratic right of the government to fulfill the constitutional term and the political opponents should also recognize the mandate of the PTI and Let the government fulfill its constitutional term. Opposition has no right to come out on the roads and protest to destabilize the country. The government is in place and will complete its constitutional term.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said The dream of political opponents to overthrow the government will never be fulfilled. The people also stand with the government, not with the protest of political opponents. We are also utilizing all the resources for the development and prosperity of the people and providing maximum relief to the people is the top priority of the government.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in his tweet also strongly condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and said that the massacre of innocent Kashmiris in Kashmir has become a norm, but international human rights bodies, including the United Nations, remained silent spectators. There is no doubt that India is carrying out the biggest terrorism in Kashmir and the world must go ahead and fulfill its responsibility to stop its terrorism and give Kashmiris their freedom.