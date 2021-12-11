APHC lauds govt for highlighting Kashmir issue at world level

Secretary Information, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (|APHC), Shaikh Abdul Mateen on Friday said Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has become one of the biggest jails of the world where Indian army was brutally killing and torturing innocent people particularly youth. Condemning grave Human Rights violations in IIOJK, he said since 1989 hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri people have been martyred, around 12000 women were molested, 107885 children orphaned and 163984 civilian were arrested without any charge. In his comments in connection with International Human Right Day, being observed on Friday, he appreciated efforts of present government for highlighting the Kashmir issue at world level including the United Nations. He expressed the hope that Kashmiris will get the right of self-determination. All human are born free and equal in dignity and rights, he said while urging the International community to take notice of human rights violations in IIOK and resolve Kashmir issue as per wishes of the people of Kashmir.













