President stresses responsible tourism to cut impact on nature

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said as Pakistan’s tourism sector witnessed huge growth in recent years, the need for protecting the environment increased manifold in order to save nature.

Addressing at a conference on tourism in connection with International Mountains Day, he said Pakistan’s scenic destinations offered huge potential for tourism and also needed a responsible approach to preserve its natural beauty from the effects of pollution, human footprint and rapid construction.

The president emphasized utilizing technology to boost tourism and training human resource to deal with the requirements of the tourism industry.

He said the tourism sector could be developed by improving service delivery and relevant facilities.

President Alvi said Pakistan was a cradle of ancient civilizations besides homing sacred sites of various religions. The diversity of religious places offered immense potential for international tourism, he added.

He said the country’s northern areas particularly Gilgit Baltistan witnessed a surge in local tourism during the pandemic, where the people of the area offered facilities of boarding and lodging to tourists.

He suggested that interest-free loans by banks to the local population could help promote tourism.

The president said improving facilities and infrastructure related to the tourism sector would attract more tourists.

He mentioned his own interest and of Prime Minister Imran Khan in promoting tourism in the country to make the world know that Pakistan was scenic and a tourist-friendly country.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Aftab Rana said the government was working to promote religious and cultural tourism in the country.

He said several steps had been taken for the systematic promotion of tourism.

Former President Alpine Club Col (retd) Manzoor Hussain gave a briefing on the mountainous ranges of Pakistan.